Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 8.9%  </p><p>NO ACCIDENTS. Loaded, Backup Cam, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated/p/seats, 20 inch wheels, tinted, keyless entry. Runs excellent. $1100 safety service  just done. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2011 BMW 328i xDrive, only 110k $8990   </p>

2014 BMW 3 Series

165,206 KM

Details Description Features

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1715659640
  2. 1715659637
  3. 1715659638
  4. 1715659640
  5. 1715659640
  6. 1715659638
  7. 1715659639
  8. 1715659639
  9. 1715659637
  10. 1715659639
  11. 1715659637
  12. 1715659637
  13. 1715659637
  14. 1715659639
  15. 1715659636
  16. 1715659637
  17. 1715659637
  18. 1715659638
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
165,206KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA3C3C5XEP661835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,206 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 8.9%  

NO ACCIDENTS. Loaded, Backup Cam, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated/p/seats, 20 inch wheels, tinted, keyless entry. Runs excellent. $1100 safety service  just done. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2011 BMW 328i xDrive, only 110k $8990   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2016 BMW 4 Series 2dr Cpe 435i xDrive AWD for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 BMW 4 Series 2dr Cpe 435i xDrive AWD 89,013 KM $29,000 + tax & lic
Used 2011 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD Classic Ed South Africa for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2011 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD Classic Ed South Africa 110,074 KM $8,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 1.4 TSI Auto Trendline+ for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2017 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 1.4 TSI Auto Trendline+ 130,107 KM $12,800 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2014 BMW 3 Series