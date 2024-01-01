Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 8.9%  </p><p>NO ACCIDENTS. Loaded, Backup Cam, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated/p/seats, 20 inch wheels, tinted, keyless entry. Runs excellent. $1100 safety service  just done. CERTIFIED.  FIRM PRICE. (comes with one key/fob)     </p><p>Also avail. 2013 MB C300 4Matic, only 126k $11500    ///    2015 BMW 328i xDrive, 142k $12800</p>

2014 BMW 3 Series

165,206 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD

2014 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,206KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA3C3C5XEP661835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,206 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 8.9%  

NO ACCIDENTS. Loaded, Backup Cam, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated/p/seats, 20 inch wheels, tinted, keyless entry. Runs excellent. $1100 safety service  just done. CERTIFIED.  FIRM PRICE. (comes with one key/fob)     

Also avail. 2013 MB C300 4Matic, only 126k $11500    ///    2015 BMW 328i xDrive, 142k $12800

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2014 BMW 3 Series