Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 6.99%   </p><p>NO ACCIDENTS. Fully loaded, Lane departure, Blind spot assist, Dual Moon-Roof, Navi, Cam/Sensors, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated front & rear seats, p/gate & more. Looks & runs excellent. CERTIFIED.    </p><p>Also avail. 2013 MB C300 4Matic, 136k $9600   </p>

2014 BMW 3 Series

138,315 KM

Details Description Features

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 BMW 3 Series

5dr 328i xDrive Gran Turismo AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13171151

2014 BMW 3 Series

5dr 328i xDrive Gran Turismo AWD

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1762991921580
  2. 1762991922076
  3. 1762991922529
  4. 1762991923006
  5. 1762991923487
  6. 1762991923937
  7. 1762991924376
  8. 1762991924835
  9. 1762991925248
  10. 1762991925643
  11. 1762991926091
  12. 1762991926533
  13. 1762991926951
  14. 1762991927341
  15. 1762991927819
  16. 1762991928268
  17. 1762991928772
  18. 1762991929180
  19. 1762991929583
  20. 1762991930026
  21. 1762991930468
  22. 1762991930919
  23. 1762991931311
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,315KM
Excellent Condition
VIN wba3x5c55ed559618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,315 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.99%   

NO ACCIDENTS. Fully loaded, Lane departure, Blind spot assist, Dual Moon-Roof, Navi, Cam/Sensors, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated front & rear seats, p/gate & more. Looks & runs excellent. CERTIFIED.    

Also avail. 2013 MB C300 4Matic, 136k $9600   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2016 Kia Rio EX+ w/Sunroof/Backup Cam for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Kia Rio EX+ w/Sunroof/Backup Cam 151,465 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS Apple Carplay/P-Moon/Winter tires/rims for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Hyundai Accent GLS Apple Carplay/P-Moon/Winter tires/rims 141,937 KM $7,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Infiniti Q50 3.0T for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2017 Infiniti Q50 3.0T 133,745 KM $15,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2014 BMW 3 Series