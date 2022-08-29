$13,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,800
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2014 BMW 3 Series
2014 BMW 3 Series
4dr Sdn 320i RWD
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$13,800
+ taxes & licensing
163,765KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9311260
- Stock #: pdc037
- VIN: WBA3B1C55EK131695
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,765 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Loaded, Navi, P-Moon, Bluetooth, USB, Axillary, p/heated seats, & more. Looks & drives excellent. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2012 BMW 320i 157k $11990
50 vehicles in stock @ www.firstautogroup.ca
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1