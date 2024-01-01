Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 9.9%  </p><p>NO ACCIDENTS. Fully loaded, P/Moon, Backup Cam, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, leather/heated seats, cruise, remote start 18 inch wheels & more.. Looks & runs great. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2017 Chevi Cruze LT, 163k $9800  </p>

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

188,283 KM

Details Description Features

$6,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT RS Pkg Leather/Backup Cam/P-Moon

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT RS Pkg Leather/Backup Cam/P-Moon

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1728914933
  2. 1728914932
  3. 1728914931
  4. 1728914933
  5. 1728914932
  6. 1728914932
  7. 1728914932
  8. 1728914932
  9. 1728914931
  10. 1728914932
  11. 1728914932
  12. 1728914932
  13. 1728914932
  14. 1728914931
  15. 1728914931
  16. 1728914932
  17. 1728914933
  18. 1728914933
  19. 1728914933
  20. 1728914933
  21. 1728914931
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,600

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
188,283KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB2E7250099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,283 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 9.9%  

NO ACCIDENTS. Fully loaded, P/Moon, Backup Cam, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, leather/heated seats, cruise, remote start 18 inch wheels & more.. Looks & runs great. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2017 Chevi Cruze LT, 163k $9800  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2016 Audi A3 4dr Sdn FrontTrak 1.8T Komfort for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Audi A3 4dr Sdn FrontTrak 1.8T Komfort 123,577 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC 128,591 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT RS Pkg Leather/Backup Cam/P-Moon for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT RS Pkg Leather/Backup Cam/P-Moon 188,283 KM $6,600 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,600

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze