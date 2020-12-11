Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

144,500 KM

Details Description Features

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

Diesel Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

Diesel Luxury

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

144,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6352586
  • Stock #: pdc026
  • VIN: 1G1P75SZ7E7221381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,500 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%   

Fully loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Sat. radio, Axillary, USB, Leather p/heated seats. No accidents. Runs excellent.  CERTIFIED. REDUCED & FIRM PRICE.

Also avail. 2015 Chevi Cruze LT w/Backup Cam, 119k $7990  ///   2014  Chevi Cruxe LT, only 74k $7990

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 119,000 KM
$7,990 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 3 Series 32...
 136,000 KM
$9,600 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 3 Series 33...
 116,120 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

Quick Links
Directions Inventory