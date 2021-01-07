2014 Chevrolet Cruze

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
LOW KM !!!
ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, FULL MAINT. RECORDS. Loaded, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, all power, keyless. Looks & runs perfect. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2015 Cruze LT, 119k w/Backup Cam, 119k $7500 //// 2016 Cruze LT , w/P-Moon, 109k $6990
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1