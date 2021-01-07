Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

74,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

1LT

1LT

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

74,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6536481
  • Stock #: pdc001
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB4E7464839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%

LOW KM !!!  

ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, FULL MAINT. RECORDS. Loaded, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, all power, keyless.  Looks & runs perfect. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2015 Cruze LT, 119k w/Backup Cam,  119k $7500     ////     2016 Cruze LT , w/P-Moon, 109k $6990

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

