2014 Chevrolet Express

Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Additional Features oil life monitor

Body, standard

Transmission oil cooler, external

Steering, power

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted, all windows

Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III

Defogger, side windows

Assist handle, front passenger

StabiliTrak, stability control system

Door, swing-out passenger-side, 60/40 split

Mirrors, outside manual, Black

Alternator, 105 amps

Frame, full-length box ladder-type

Brake/transmission shift interlock, for automatic transmissions

Door beams, steel-side

Rear axle, 3.42 ratio

Tow/haul mode selector, instrument panel-mounted

Audio system, radio provisions only -inc: alarm warning chimes, radio wiring harness, radio antenna, (2) front door speakers

Lights, front, single halogen

Child safety seat, top tether

Bumpers, front & rear painted black w/step-pad

Grille, black composite w/single rectangular halogen headlamps

License plate kit, front mounting provisions & rear license plate light

Tires, front LT245/75R16E all-season, blackwall

Tires, rear LT245/75R16E all-season, blackwall

Wipers, front intermittent wet-arm w/pulse washers

Console w/open storage bin

Cup holders, 3 on the console cover

Floor covering, full-length Black rubberized-vinyl

Headliner, cloth, over driver & passenger

Instrumentation, analog -inc: speedometer, odometer w/trip odometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temperature, oil pressure

Lighting, interior w/(2) dome lights, defeat switch & door handle-activated switches

Pwr outlets -inc: (2) 12-volt on console w/covers

Steering wheel, steel sleeve column w/theft-deterrent locking feature

Trim panels, hinged rear side doors & hinged rear doors

Visors, driver & front passenger, cloth, padded

Warning tones, headlamp on & key-in-ignition

Battery, 600 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free with rundown protection & retained accessory power

Cold Climate Package -inc: engine block heater

Engine, Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI -inc: external engine oil cooler

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler & tailpipe

Fuel tank capacity, mid-frame & approximately 117.3L

GVWR, 8600 lbs. (3901 kg)

Suspension, front independent w/coil springs & stabilizer bar

Suspension, rear hypoid drive axle w/multi-leaf springs

Child security rear door locks, on side loading doors

