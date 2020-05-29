Menu
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Chevrolet Buick GMC

1-866-493-0915

2014 Chevrolet Express

Cargo Van RWD 2500 135"

Location

360 Rexdale Blvd., Etobicoke, ON M9W 1R7

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 71,095KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5089337
  • Stock #: 211083A
  • VIN: 1GCWGFCA9E1185521
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Medium Dark Pewter
Body Style
Commercial
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
3-door
7-day or 250 km exchange privilege on used vehicles!

This 2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Toronto.

If you need the capability of a truck, but a van body would come in handy, then the Chevy Express is perfect. The Express is an old school work van that's thoroughly modern. This cargo van can haul a ton of payload and be customized to be a perfect fit for your business. It's just as at home on the highway as it is on the worksite. The Chevy Express is a no-nonsense work van that gets the job done. This van has 71,095 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 4.8L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.leggatchev.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Compare our vehicles and reputation to others for yourself. Everything we do is focused on providing absolute clarity so that you can make an informed decision and buy with confidence, worry free.
Call us at Leggat Buick Chevrolet GMC for more information on this vehicle and to book your test drive! Leggat Chevrolet Buick GMC is a GENERAL MOTORS franchise dealership in the heart of Etobicoke, dedicated to serving the Etobicoke, Rexdale, Brampton, Mississauga, North York, Woodbridge, Toronto and all of the GTA market's. As well as brand new vehicles, we also stock Certified-Pre-owned vehicle at prices that are competitive in today's market place. If you do not find what you are looking for in our inventory, please give us a call and we will be pleased to do our best to satisfy your needs.

At Leggat Chevrolet Buick GMC, we value our previous customers and are always looking to welcome and assist new customers. Our state-of-the-art Chevrolet Buick GMC showroom is open in the heart of Etobicoke at 360 Rexdale Blvd, Etobicoke, Ontario, M9W 1R7 just east of Highway 27, near WOODBINE RACETRACK/CASINO and Woodbine Mall Shopping Center.

Unless otherwise stated, prices include Full Comprehensive Inspection, Reconditioning, Safety Check, Full Detailing, Free CarProof Report and 36 Day Safety Warranty. Real pictures and full vehicle descriptions are provided for over 500 in-stock vehicles within our group at www.LAG.ca to help you with your research.

Part of the Leggat Auto Group, our mission is to keep our customers happy, and support each one through the purchase of their vehicle. Here at the Leggat Auto Group You Can Always Count on Us.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Toronto. o~o
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Additional Features
  • oil life monitor
  • Body, standard
  • Transmission oil cooler, external
  • Steering, power
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted, all windows
  • Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III
  • Defogger, side windows
  • Assist handle, front passenger
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system
  • Door, swing-out passenger-side, 60/40 split
  • Mirrors, outside manual, Black
  • Alternator, 105 amps
  • Frame, full-length box ladder-type
  • Brake/transmission shift interlock, for automatic transmissions
  • Door beams, steel-side
  • Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
  • Tow/haul mode selector, instrument panel-mounted
  • Audio system, radio provisions only -inc: alarm warning chimes, radio wiring harness, radio antenna, (2) front door speakers
  • Lights, front, single halogen
  • Child safety seat, top tether
  • Bumpers, front & rear painted black w/step-pad
  • Grille, black composite w/single rectangular halogen headlamps
  • License plate kit, front mounting provisions & rear license plate light
  • Tires, front LT245/75R16E all-season, blackwall
  • Tires, rear LT245/75R16E all-season, blackwall
  • Wipers, front intermittent wet-arm w/pulse washers
  • Console w/open storage bin
  • Cup holders, 3 on the console cover
  • Floor covering, full-length Black rubberized-vinyl
  • Headliner, cloth, over driver & passenger
  • Instrumentation, analog -inc: speedometer, odometer w/trip odometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temperature, oil pressure
  • Lighting, interior w/(2) dome lights, defeat switch & door handle-activated switches
  • Pwr outlets -inc: (2) 12-volt on console w/covers
  • Steering wheel, steel sleeve column w/theft-deterrent locking feature
  • Trim panels, hinged rear side doors & hinged rear doors
  • Visors, driver & front passenger, cloth, padded
  • Warning tones, headlamp on & key-in-ignition
  • Battery, 600 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free with rundown protection & retained accessory power
  • Cold Climate Package -inc: engine block heater
  • Engine, Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI -inc: external engine oil cooler
  • Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler & tailpipe
  • Fuel tank capacity, mid-frame & approximately 117.3L
  • GVWR, 8600 lbs. (3901 kg)
  • Suspension, front independent w/coil springs & stabilizer bar
  • Suspension, rear hypoid drive axle w/multi-leaf springs
  • Child security rear door locks, on side loading doors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

