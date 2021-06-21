Menu
2014 Chevrolet Trax

126,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

LS

Location

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

126,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7439585
  • Stock #: pdc004
  • VIN: 3GNCJKEBXEL145788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

3 year/36000km p/train warranty included ($1000 p/claim). 

Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, all power, keless. Nonsmoker, no accidents. Super economical & spacious. Runs amazing. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2015 Dodge Dart AERO, 6 spd. Backup Cam, 129k $5990

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Included
Steel Wheels
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

