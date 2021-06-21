2014 Chevrolet Trax

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $6,990 + taxes & licensing 1 2 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7439585

7439585 Stock #: pdc004

pdc004 VIN: 3GNCJKEBXEL145788

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Cargo shade Interior Cruise Control Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Included Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.