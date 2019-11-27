Rear View Camera, Power Tailgate, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control!



This 2014 Chrysler Town & Country is fresh on our lot in Toronto.



The Chrysler Town & Country is the family-friendly minivan that offers everything you could want in this segment. It combines the expansive passenger and cargo area you expect with premium interior materials, the latest in convenience features, and impressive technology making it the perfect vehicle for taking kids to school or on a road trip across the country. This van has 191395 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Power Tailgate, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1CG6ER402020.





To apply right now for financing use this link :https://www.leggatchev.ca/FinancePreQualForm







Compare our vehicles and reputation to others for yourself. Everything we do is focused on providing absolute clarity so that you can make an informed decision and buy with confidence, worry free.

Call us at Leggat Buick Chevrolet GMC for more information on this vehicle and to book your test drive! Leggat Chevrolet Buick GMC is a GENERAL MOTORS franchise dealership in the heart of Etobicoke, dedicated to serving the Etobicoke, Rexdale, Brampton, Mississauga, North York, Woodbridge, Toronto and all of the GTA market's. As well as brand new vehicles, we also stock Certified-Pre-owned vehicle at prices that are competitive in today's market place. If you do not find what you are looking for in our inventory, please give us a call and we will be pleased to do our best to satisfy your needs.



At Leggat Chevrolet Buick GMC, we value our previous customers and are always looking to welcome and assist new customers. Our state-of-the-art Chevrolet Buick GMC showroom is open in the heart of Etobicoke at 360 Rexdale Blvd, Etobicoke, Ontario, M9W 1R7 just east of Highway 27, near WOODBINE RACETRACK/CASINO and Woodbine Mall Shopping Center.



Unless otherwise stated, prices include Full Comprehensive Inspection, Reconditioning, Safety Check, Full Detailing, Free CarProof Report and 36 Day Safety Warranty. Real pictures and full vehicle descriptions are provided for over 500 in-stock vehicles within our group at www.LAG.ca to help you with your research.



Part of the Leggat Auto Group, our mission is to keep our customers happy, and support each one through the purchase of their vehicle. Here at the Leggat Auto Group You Can Always Count on Us.

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Toronto. o~o

Exterior Roof Rack

Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Steering Wheel Audio Control

6 Speakers

Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Power Options POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION

Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured door handles

Chrome bodyside mouldings Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Rear View Camera

Power Tailgate

PERIMETER ALARM

115V Auxiliary Power Outlet

160 Amp Alternator

ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

Locking glove box

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Garage door transmitter

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Front Cupholder

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

3.16 Axle Ratio

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

6.5" touch screen display

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Valet Function

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Redundant Digital Speedometer

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Leather Gear Shift Knob

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Analog Display

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Vinyl Door Trim Insert

Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper

Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints

Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering

Power Sliding Rear Doors

Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Remote Engine Start

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

76 L Fuel Tank

SiriusXM

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler

6049# Gvwr

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.