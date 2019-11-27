Rear View Camera, Power Tailgate, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control!
This 2014 Chrysler Town & Country is fresh on our lot in Toronto.
The Chrysler Town & Country is the family-friendly minivan that offers everything you could want in this segment. It combines the expansive passenger and cargo area you expect with premium interior materials, the latest in convenience features, and impressive technology making it the perfect vehicle for taking kids to school or on a road trip across the country. This van has 191395 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Power Tailgate, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1CG6ER402020.
- Exterior
-
- Roof Rack
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- Steering Wheel Audio Control
- 6 Speakers
- Fixed antenna
- Convenience
-
- Block Heater
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Power Options
-
- Suspension
-
- TOURING SUSPENSION
- Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
- Safety
-
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Rear child safety locks
- Windows
-
- Trim
-
- Chrome Grille
- Body-coloured door handles
- Chrome bodyside mouldings
- Powertrain
-
- Comfort
-
- Additional Features
-
- Rear View Camera
- Power Tailgate
- PERIMETER ALARM
- 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
- 160 Amp Alternator
- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
- Locking glove box
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Garage door transmitter
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Front Cupholder
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- 3.16 Axle Ratio
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- 6.5" touch screen display
- LED brakelights
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT
- Trunk/hatch auto-latch
- Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Valet Function
- Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Leather Gear Shift Knob
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Analog Display
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
- Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
- 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- Vinyl Door Trim Insert
- Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
- Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
- Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
- Power Sliding Rear Doors
- Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Remote Engine Start
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- 76 L Fuel Tank
- SiriusXM
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
- 6049# Gvwr
- Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
- Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
