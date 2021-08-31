2014 Dodge Dart

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Fully loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, Sat. Radio, remote start, heated seats & more. Drives excellent. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2015 Dodge Dart AERO, 6 spd. 129k $5990 /// 2014 Chevi Cruze LT, 102k $7500
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1