Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Dart

133,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Dart

2014 Dodge Dart

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Dart

Limited

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

133,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7834434
  • Stock #: pdc020
  • VIN: 1C3CDFCB5ED857713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

Fully loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, Sat. Radio, remote start, heated seats & more. Drives excellent. CERTIFIED. 

Also avail. 2015 Dodge Dart AERO, 6 spd. 129k $5990   ///   2014 Chevi Cruze LT, 102k $7500  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2013 Nissan Altima 3...
 178,780 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic
2012 Lexus RX 350 Na...
 191,275 KM
$15,500 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Altima 2...
 190,150 KM
$8,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

Quick Links
Directions Inventory