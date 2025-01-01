2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

$6,800+ taxes & licensing
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$6,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # pdc041
- Mileage 173,324 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 6.99 %
MUST SEE, ZERO RUST. LIKE NEW INSIDE/OUT !!!
Cold a/c, Cruise, Axillary, All power, heated mirrors, keyless entry. All maint. records, top mechanical cond. Nonsmoker, no pets, super clean. New tires & brakes. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2016 Grand Caravan, 165k $9990 /// 2016 Chrysler Town & Country Touring, 181k $10500
