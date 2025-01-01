Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 6.99 %  </p><p>MUST SEE, ZERO RUST. LIKE NEW INSIDE/OUT !!!  </p><p>Cold a/c, Cruise, Axillary, All power, heated mirrors, keyless entry. All maint. records, top mechanical cond. Nonsmoker, no pets, super clean. New tires & brakes. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2016 Grand Caravan, 165k $9990   ///    2016 Chrysler Town & Country Touring, 181k $10500</p>

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

173,324 KM

Details Description Features

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12770771

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1752878904
  2. 1752878902
  3. 1752878903
  4. 1752878903
  5. 1752878903
  6. 1752878902
  7. 1752878904
  8. 1752878902
  9. 1752878903
  10. 1752878902
  11. 1752878902
  12. 1752878903
  13. 1752878902
  14. 1752878904
  15. 1752878903
  16. 1752878904
  17. 1752878902
  18. 1752878904
  19. 1752878904
  20. 1752878902
  21. 1752878900
  22. 1752878903
  23. 1752878903
  24. 1752878903
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
173,324KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2c4rdgbg9er282957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # pdc041
  • Mileage 173,324 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.99 %  

MUST SEE, ZERO RUST. LIKE NEW INSIDE/OUT !!!  

Cold a/c, Cruise, Axillary, All power, heated mirrors, keyless entry. All maint. records, top mechanical cond. Nonsmoker, no pets, super clean. New tires & brakes. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2016 Grand Caravan, 165k $9990   ///    2016 Chrysler Town & Country Touring, 181k $10500

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE 165,867 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package 161,521 KM $13,600 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT 166,107 KM $9,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,800

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan