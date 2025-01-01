$9,600+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT DVD/Camera/2 sets rims/tires
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$9,600
+ taxes & licensing
Used
125,730KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG8ER240134
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 125,730 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 6.99%
LOW KM !!! Fully loaded, Backup Cam, DVD, Bluetooth, Satellite Sirius, Axillary, USB, cruise, all power, 2 key/fobs. 2 sets of rims/tires. Runs like new. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2016 Grand Caravan VP, 132k $9990
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Media / Nav / Comm
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email 1st Auto Group
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan