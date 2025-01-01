Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 6.99%  </p><p>LOW KM !!!  Fully loaded, Backup Cam, DVD, Bluetooth, Satellite Sirius, Axillary, USB, cruise, all power,  2 key/fobs. 2 sets of rims/tires. Runs like new. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2016 Grand Caravan VP,  132k $9990    </p>

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

125,730 KM

Details Description Features

$9,600

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT DVD/Camera/2 sets rims/tires

Watch This Vehicle
13205846

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT DVD/Camera/2 sets rims/tires

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1763863716308
  2. 1763863716777
  3. 1763863717222
  4. 1763863717637
  5. 1763863718054
  6. 1763863718514
  7. 1763863718937
  8. 1763863719332
  9. 1763863719794
  10. 1763863720178
  11. 1763863720627
  12. 1763863721119
  13. 1763863721598
  14. 1763863722013
  15. 1763863722430
  16. 1763863722842
  17. 1763863723396
  18. 1763863723809
  19. 1763863724271
  20. 1763863724808
  21. 1763863725220
  22. 1763863725656
  23. 1763863726147
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,600

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,730KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG8ER240134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 125,730 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.99%  

LOW KM !!!  Fully loaded, Backup Cam, DVD, Bluetooth, Satellite Sirius, Axillary, USB, cruise, all power,  2 key/fobs. 2 sets of rims/tires. Runs like new. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2016 Grand Caravan VP,  132k $9990    

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT DVD/Camera/2 sets rims/tires for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT DVD/Camera/2 sets rims/tires 125,730 KM $9,600 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE 132,840 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Journey SXT 7 Pass. CERTIFIED for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2010 Dodge Journey SXT 7 Pass. CERTIFIED 187,203 KM $4,800 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,600

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan