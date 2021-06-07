Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

203,100 KM

Details Description Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30th Anniversary

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30th Anniversary

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

203,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7250213
  • Stock #: pdc038
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1ER281625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 203,100 KM

Vehicle Description

3 year/36000km p/train warranty included $1000 p/claim  

Fully loaded, cols a/c,  Navi, Backup Cam, DVD, leather, p/seats, alloys, fogs, keyless, rear a/c...  Nonsmoker, no pets. Looks & runs perfect. Top mechanical cond. New tires & brakes. CERTIFIED.  

5 Minivans avail. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

