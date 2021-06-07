2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
3 year/36000km p/train warranty included $1000 p/claim
Fully loaded, cols a/c, Navi, Backup Cam, DVD, leather, p/seats, alloys, fogs, keyless, rear a/c... Nonsmoker, no pets. Looks & runs perfect. Top mechanical cond. New tires & brakes. CERTIFIED.
5 Minivans avail.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1