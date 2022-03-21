$10,990+ tax & licensing
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SE
Location
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
141,250KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8811440
- Stock #: pdc001
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG5ER368850
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 141,250 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
One owner, no accidents, cold a/c, Bluetooth, cruise, all power, keyless. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2011 Grand Caravan SXT, stow & go, 196k $6990
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1