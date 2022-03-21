2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $10,990 + taxes & licensing 1 4 1 , 2 5 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 141,250 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Knee Air Bag

