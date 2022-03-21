Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

141,250 KM

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

4dr Wgn SE

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

141,250KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8811440
  • Stock #: pdc001
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5ER368850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 141,250 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

One owner, no accidents, cold a/c,  Bluetooth,  cruise, all power, keyless. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2011 Grand Caravan SXT, stow & go, 196k $6990  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
