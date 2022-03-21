$12,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SXT DVD/Backup Cam
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
148,075KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8915263
- Stock #: pdc040
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG9ER139846
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 148,075 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Fully loaded, rear air/heat, DVD, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, roof rack, alloys, tint, keyless. NO ACCIDENTS. Super clean. Runs like new. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2016 Grand Caravan VP, 160k $12500 /// 2013 Grand Caravan SE, 191k $7990
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1