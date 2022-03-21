Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

148,075 KM

Details Description Features

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT DVD/Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT DVD/Backup Cam

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

148,075KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8915263
  • Stock #: pdc040
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9ER139846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 148,075 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

Fully loaded, rear air/heat, DVD, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, roof rack,  alloys, tint,  keyless. NO ACCIDENTS. Super clean. Runs like new. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2016 Grand Caravan VP,  160k $12500    ///   2013 Grand Caravan SE, 191k $7990   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2009 BMW X6 AWD 4dr ...
 139,000 KM
$16,500 + tax & lic
2009 BMW X6 AWD 4dr ...
 122,778 KM
$16,500 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Spark...
 107,105 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Inventory