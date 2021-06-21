2014 Fiat 500L

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
MUST SEE !!! Full maint. records from Chrysler/Fiat Dealer in Etob. Top of the line, fully loaded with every fact. options. Still looks & drives like new. No accidents, nonsmoker, top mechanical cond. Brand new tires & brakes all around $1000 service just done. CERTIFIED. FIRM PRICE.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1