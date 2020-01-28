2014 Ford E-150

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
101,000 Kilometers, 4.6L V8 RWD, Automatic Transmission, E150 1/2Ton Cargo Van, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Barn Style Side Doors, Deluxe Wheel Covers, Michelin Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work! Call For More Information!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6