Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Ford E-150

Econoline E150 Cargo Loaded 4.6L V8 101,000KMs

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford E-150

Econoline E150 Cargo Loaded 4.6L V8 101,000KMs

Location

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 101,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4543218
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Commercial Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

101,000 Kilometers, 4.6L V8 RWD, Automatic Transmission, E150 1/2Ton Cargo Van, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Barn Style Side Doors, Deluxe Wheel Covers, Michelin Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work! Call For More Information!!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Active Auto Sales

2014 Ford E-150 Econ...
 104,000 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Expre...
 54,000 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 SLT 4X...
 228,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
Active Auto Sales

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-249-XXXX

(click to show)

416-249-2277

Send A Message