Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Econoline

209,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Active Auto Sales

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Econoline

2014 Ford Econoline

E250 CARGO 5.4 L Loaded Divider Shelving 209,000Km

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Econoline

E250 CARGO 5.4 L Loaded Divider Shelving 209,000Km

Location

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

209,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8463867
  • Stock #: 4741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 209,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5.4L V8 RWD, Automatic Transmission, Econoline E250 3/4Ton Capacity, Chrome Appearance Package, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Back-up Sensors, Divider, Shelving, Tow Package, Trailer Hitch, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work, Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Parking Aid
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Steel Wheels
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Cloth Seats
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Active Auto Sales

2015 RAM ProMaster S...
 231,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Expre...
 85,000 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Econoline ...
 143,000 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Email Active Auto Sales

Active Auto Sales

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

Call Dealer

416-249-XXXX

(click to show)

416-249-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory