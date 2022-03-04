$20,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-249-2277
2014 Ford Econoline
E250 CARGO 5.4 L Loaded Divider Shelving 209,000Km
Location
Active Auto Sales
1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8463867
- Stock #: 4741
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 209,000 KM
Vehicle Description
5.4L V8 RWD, Automatic Transmission, Econoline E250 3/4Ton Capacity, Chrome Appearance Package, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Back-up Sensors, Divider, Shelving, Tow Package, Trailer Hitch, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work, Call For More Information!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.