<p>FINANCE FROM 6.9%   </p><p>Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam/sensors, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, cooled/heated/power seats, p/gate, remote start & more. Looks & runs excellent. $1000 safety service included. NO RUST, UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.    </p><p>Also avail. 2014 Dodge Journey R/T, 7 pass. 174k $7990   </p>

2014 Ford Explorer

189,468 KM

Details

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Explorer

SPORT

12808423

2014 Ford Explorer

SPORT

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
189,468KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8GT0EGA34545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # pdc022
  • Mileage 189,468 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.9%   

Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam/sensors, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, cooled/heated/power seats, p/gate, remote start & more. Looks & runs excellent. $1000 safety service included. NO RUST, UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.    

Also avail. 2014 Dodge Journey R/T, 7 pass. 174k $7990   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing>

2014 Ford Explorer