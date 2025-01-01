$8,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
XL
Location
Malfara's Automotive
500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2
Office :416-255-5200
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
167,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTNF1CF7EKE60164
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 167,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2 wheel drive, air conditioning, 8 cylinder, flex fuel.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
