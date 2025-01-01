Menu
<p>2 wheel drive, air conditioning, 8 cylinder, flex fuel. </p>

2014 Ford F-150

167,000 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
XL

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
167,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTNF1CF7EKE60164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2 wheel drive, air conditioning, 8 cylinder, flex fuel. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2
416-255-5200

Cell: 416-930-1254
