2014 Ford F-150
XTR Crew 5.0V8 6.5Box 4WD Serviced and Certified
186,891KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8337258
- Stock #: EKF64422
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF6EKF64422
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 186,891 KM
Vehicle Description
XTR Package
5.0 V8 - 6.5' Box - 4WD
Ion premium wheels - Centre Console
Microsoft Sync - Upgraded Audio
Fully Serviced and Fully Certified
Financing Available
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310 Member of the UCDA
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8