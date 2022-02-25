2014 Ford F-150

$23,987 + taxes & licensing 1 8 6 , 8 9 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8337258

8337258 Stock #: EKF64422

EKF64422 VIN: 1FTFW1EF6EKF64422

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 186,891 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.