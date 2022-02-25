Menu
2014 Ford F-150

186,891 KM

$23,987

+ tax & licensing
$23,987

+ taxes & licensing

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

XTR Crew 5.0V8 6.5Box 4WD Serviced and Certified

2014 Ford F-150

XTR Crew 5.0V8 6.5Box 4WD Serviced and Certified

$23,987

+ taxes & licensing

186,891KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8337258
  Stock #: EKF64422
  VIN: 1FTFW1EF6EKF64422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,891 KM

Vehicle Description

XTR Package 

5.0 V8 - 6.5' Box - 4WD 

Ion premium wheels - Centre Console 

Microsoft Sync - Upgraded Audio

Fully Serviced and Fully Certified 


Financing Available 
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards

160 point inspection

- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms 

UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310 Member of the UCDA 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

