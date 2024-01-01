Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 9.9%  </p><p>Loaded, a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats & mirrors, cruise, all power, keyless entry. Nonsmoker, no pets, runs excellent. CERTIFIED.  </p>

2014 Ford Focus

184,252 KM

$5,800

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE

2014 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

184,252KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3F28EL214608

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,252 KM

FINANCE FROM 9.9%  

Loaded, a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats & mirrors, cruise, all power, keyless entry. Nonsmoker, no pets, runs excellent. CERTIFIED.  

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty Available

Exterior

Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2014 Ford Focus