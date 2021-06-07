Menu
2014 Ford Focus

124,222 KM

$5,990

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

SE

2014 Ford Focus

SE

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,990

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

124,222KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7266680
  Stock #: pdc012
  VIN: 1FADP3F22EL239827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,222 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, mirrors, all power, keyless. No accidents, nonsmoker. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.  3 year/36000km p/train warranty avail. for $199.  

Also avail.  2014 Nissan Sentra S, 131k $5990 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

