2014 Ford Focus

163,000 KM

SE

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

163,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7474491
  • Stock #: pdc038
  • VIN: 1FADP3F29EL256334

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black/Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9% 

Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, alloys, cruise, all power, keyless, tinted windows. No accidents, zero rust. Looks & drives excellent. 2 sets of rims. CERTIFIED & FIRM PRICE.   3 year/36000km p/train warranty avail. for $199.  

Also avail. 2014 Nissan Sentra  SV, 126k $6500

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

