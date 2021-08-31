Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Focus

144,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Focus

SE

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

144,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7777008
  • Stock #: pdc015
  • VIN: 1FADP3K27EL120757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%   

3 year/36000km p/train warranty included ($1000 p/claim)  

Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB,  heated seats/mirrors, all power, keyless. 2 sets of rims & tires.  $ 600 service included. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail.  2013 Nissan Sentra,  only 74k $6990

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Included
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2014 Chevrolet Trax LS
 126,100 KM
$6,990 + tax & lic
2015 Mitsubishi Mira...
 87,123 KM
$5,990 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Forte5 LX+5...
 146,000 KM
$6,600 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

Quick Links
Directions Inventory