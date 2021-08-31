2014 Ford Focus

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7777008

7777008 Stock #: pdc015

pdc015 VIN: 1FADP3K27EL120757

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Exterior Tinted Glass Winter Tires Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

