Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Park Assist!



This 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Toronto.



The 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. It's nice in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Park Assist, Rear View Camera, Premium Audio System.



To apply right now for financing use this link :https://www.leggatchev.ca/FinancePreQualForm







Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $228.29 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - All prices are plus HST and Licensing / Total Obligation of $35613 ). See dealer for details.



Compare our vehicles and reputation to others for yourself. Everything we do is focused on providing absolute clarity so that you can make an informed decision and buy with confidence, worry free.

Call us at Leggat Buick Chevrolet GMC for more information on this vehicle and to book your test drive! Leggat Chevrolet Buick GMC is a GENERAL MOTORS franchise dealership in the heart of Etobicoke, dedicated to serving the Etobicoke, Rexdale, Brampton, Mississauga, North York, Woodbridge, Toronto and all of the GTA market's. As well as brand new vehicles, we also stock Certified-Pre-owned vehicle at prices that are competitive in today's market place. If you do not find what you are looking for in our inventory, please give us a call and we will be pleased to do our best to satisfy your needs.



At Leggat Chevrolet Buick GMC, we value our previous customers and are always looking to welcome and assist new customers. Our state-of-the-art Chevrolet Buick GMC showroom is open in the heart of Etobicoke at 360 Rexdale Blvd, Etobicoke, Ontario, M9W 1R7 just east of Highway 27, near WOODBINE RACETRACK/CASINO and Woodbine Mall Shopping Center.



Unless otherwise stated, prices include Full Comprehensive Inspection, Reconditioning, Safety Check, Full Detailing, Free CarProof Report and 36 Day Safety Warranty. Real pictures and full vehicle descriptions are provided for over 500 in-stock vehicles within our group at www.LAG.ca to help you with your research.



Part of the Leggat Auto Group, our mission is to keep our customers happy, and support each one through the purchase of their vehicle. Here at the Leggat Auto Group You Can Always Count on Us.

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Toronto. o~o

Seating Leather Seats

COOLED SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Windows Power sliding rear window Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Convenience universal home remote

Additional Features Navigation

High Capacity Air Cleaner

Rear View Camera

Park Assist

4-wheel drive

Premium audio system

Remote Vehicle Starter System

Chrome Mirror Caps

Rear Vision Camera System

Tire carrier lock -inc: keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition & door

Rear child security locks

Auto locking rear differential

Defogger, rear window, electric

Auxiliary external transmission oil cooler

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Alternator, 150 amps

Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Wheelhouse liners, rear

Door handles, chrome

Defogger, windshield and side window

Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats

Axle, rear, 3.42 ratio

Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls

Lights, dual cargo area lamps, cab mounted

Lock control, rear tailgate, key activated

Tailgate and box rail protection cap, top

Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, pulse washers

Windows, power front and rear -inc: driver express up/down, express down on all other windows

Cooling, external engine oil, heavy-duty

Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist, rack and pinion

Glass, deep tint, rear

Mouldings, body side, chrome

Tailgate, EZ lift and lower

Assist handle, front/rear passengers

Mirror, inside rear-view with auto dimming

Rear 60/40 folding bench, (folds up) -inc: child seat top tether anchor

Pedals, power adjustable foot pedals

Theft deterrent system, unauthorized entry

Battery, heavy-duty -inc: 720 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free w/rundown protection & retained accessory power

Cargo tie downs (4), upper

Wheel arch moldings, black

Tire carrier, outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear

Stabilitrak, stability control system -inc: proactive roll avoidance, electronic trailer sway control & hill start assist

Lights, LED cargo box lighting

Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster with tire pressure monitoring system -inc: speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage, oil pressure *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*

Sunshades, visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Bose speaker system -inc: (6) speakers, subwoofer

Bumper, front, body colour

Lights, front, halogen projector with LED signature lighting

Grille surround, chrome Denali

Lights, fog lamps

Mirrors, OSRV LH/RH, power folding, heated power-adjustable, driver-side auto-dimming -inc: integrated turn signals, puddle lamps, driver-side spotter mirror

Bumper, rear, body colour with corner steps

Driver information centre, 8-inch colour display -inc: driver personalization, warning messages & advanced vehicle information

Power outlets, 110V AC electrical

Climate control, dual zone, automatic climate control

Steering wheel, manual tilt and telescoping

Trailering package -inc: trailer hitch, 7-pin & 4-pin connectors, (4) blunt cut wires in the instrument panel harness to accommodate installation of an aftermarket trailer brake controller

LPO, exhaust tip, polished *Parts shipped separately, Dealer installed*

GVWR, 3266 kg (7200 lb)

Underbody shield package

Suspension, high performance, front independent coil springs, rear 2-stage multi-leaf springs, semi elliptic

Ultrasonic front and rear park assist

Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...

Engine, 5.3L V8 EcoTec3 with active fuel management, direct injection and variable valve timing (VVT) -inc: aluminum block construction, (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 Ib-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm, more than 300 Ib-ft of torque from 2000 to 58...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.