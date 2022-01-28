$19,998+ tax & licensing
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
UR Ride
647-792-1225
2014 Honda Odyssey
EX-L Serviced and Certified
Location
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
166,210KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8226111
- Stock #: EB506970
- VIN: 5FNRL5H63EB506970
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 166,210 KM
Vehicle Description
Super Clean - Clean CarFax
EX-L
Leather - Power Doors - Rear Entertainment - Power Seats
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
All servicing items current
160 point inspection - Extended warranty available to 3years/60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310 Member of the UCDA
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Entertainment Package
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
