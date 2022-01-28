Menu
2014 Honda Odyssey

166,210 KM

Details Description Features

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2014 Honda Odyssey

2014 Honda Odyssey

EX-L Serviced and Certified

2014 Honda Odyssey

EX-L Serviced and Certified

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

166,210KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8226111
  Stock #: EB506970
  VIN: 5FNRL5H63EB506970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 166,210 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean -  Clean CarFax 

EX-L 

Leather - Power Doors - Rear Entertainment - Power Seats 


Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards

All servicing items current 

160 point inspection - Extended warranty available to 3years/60,000kms 

UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family 

OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310 Member of the UCDA

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Entertainment Package
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

