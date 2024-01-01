Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%     </p><p>NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST.  NEW ENGINE INSTALLED  2 YEARS AGO AT BELVILLE HYUNDAI DEALER. ALL MAINT. RECORDS.  All luxury options, Blind spot assist, Backup Cam/Sensors, Pano-Roof, Leather p/heated seats, heated steering wheel/mirrors, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, USB, all power, Remote start/keyless entry. Looks & runs like new. Comes with two key/fobs. RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2015 Jeep Compas 4WD High Altitude, Leather/Moon, 111k $9500    ///    2016 Ford Escape 4WD, Leather/Navi/Cam, 174k $8990   </p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock </p>

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

153,358 KM

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
153,358KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,358 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST.  NEW ENGINE INSTALLED  2 YEARS AGO AT BELVILLE HYUNDAI DEALER. ALL MAINT. RECORDS.  All luxury options, Blind spot assist, Backup Cam/Sensors, Pano-Roof, Leather p/heated seats, heated steering wheel/mirrors, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, USB, all power, Remote start/keyless entry. Looks & runs like new. Comes with two key/fobs. RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2015 Jeep Compas 4WD High Altitude, Leather/Moon, 111k $9500    ///    2016 Ford Escape 4WD, Leather/Navi/Cam, 174k $8990   

Over 20 SUVs in stock 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport