$10,500+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 153,358 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 6.49%
NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST. NEW ENGINE INSTALLED 2 YEARS AGO AT BELVILLE HYUNDAI DEALER. ALL MAINT. RECORDS. All luxury options, Blind spot assist, Backup Cam/Sensors, Pano-Roof, Leather p/heated seats, heated steering wheel/mirrors, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, USB, all power, Remote start/keyless entry. Looks & runs like new. Comes with two key/fobs. RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2015 Jeep Compas 4WD High Altitude, Leather/Moon, 111k $9500 /// 2016 Ford Escape 4WD, Leather/Navi/Cam, 174k $8990
Over 20 SUVs in stock
Vehicle Features
