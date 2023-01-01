$15,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2014 Infiniti QX60
AWD 4dr
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10538736
- Stock #: pdc005
- VIN: 5N1AL0MM4EC541546
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 107,658 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 9.9%
LOW, LOW KM !!!
Loaded, push start, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, P-Moon, rear air/heat, power gate & more. Nonsmoker, no pets.. $1000 safety service is included. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2014 Infiniti QX60, 162k $13990 /// 2015 Infiniti QX60, 125k $14500
Over 20 SUVs avail
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.