<p>FINANCE FROM 9.9%  & Get 3 year/36000km warranty FREE !!!      </p><p>ONE OWNER, nonsmoker, no pets. Top of the line, every fact option, Adaptive cruise, Accident avoidance, Lane departure, Blind spot assist, Remote start, Heated/Cooled seats/steering wheel, Dual air/heat, Dual P-Moon, Dual DVD,  Power rear gate, 20 inch wheels & so much more… Drives excellent. CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL, 203k $11990   2016 Dodge Journey R/T, 145k $13500   Over 20 SUVs in stock </p>

2014 Infiniti QX60

171,215 KM

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
2014 Infiniti QX60

AWD 4dr Luxury w/Dual DVD

2014 Infiniti QX60

AWD 4dr Luxury w/Dual DVD

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

171,215KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AL0MM3EC514774

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 171,215 KM

FINANCE FROM 9.9%  & Get 3 year/36000km warranty FREE !!!      

ONE OWNER, nonsmoker, no pets. Top of the line, every fact option, Adaptive cruise, Accident avoidance, Lane departure, Blind spot assist, Remote start, Heated/Cooled seats/steering wheel, Dual air/heat, Dual P-Moon, Dual DVD,  Power rear gate, 20 inch wheels & so much more… Drives excellent. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL, 203k $11990   2016 Dodge Journey R/T, 145k $13500   Over 20 SUVs in stock 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2014 Infiniti QX60