$17,888+ tax & licensing
416-749-7979
2014 Jaguar XF
1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / LOW KMS / DEALER SERVICED
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,888
- Listing ID: 9610999
- Stock #: PT0747
- VIN: SAJXJ0EF2E8U09071
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Orange
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,859 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!! Look at this beauty that just arrived at our store from a local new car store. This gorgeous XF 3.0 AWD is a local, 1 Owner, No Accidents car thats been extremely well cared for by the previous owners and it shows inside and out. If you're in the market for a stylish, luxury car that can make a statement without breaking the bank then make sure to check out this one. Absolutely stunning in this colour combination and you wont find another this well cared for. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Vehicle Features
