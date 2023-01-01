Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jaguar XF

134,859 KM

Details Description Features

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
2014 Jaguar XF

2014 Jaguar XF

1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / LOW KMS / DEALER SERVICED

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jaguar XF

1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / LOW KMS / DEALER SERVICED

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

  1. 1676151843
  2. 1676151843
  3. 1676151844
  4. 1676151846
  5. 1676151845
  6. 1676151845
  7. 1676151844
  8. 1676151844
  9. 1676151844
  10. 1676151844
  11. 1676151844
  12. 1676151845
  13. 1676151845
  14. 1676151845
  15. 1676151845
  16. 1676151845
  17. 1676151844
  18. 1676151844
  19. 1676151843
  20. 1676151845
  21. 1676151845
  22. 1676151800
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
134,859KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9610999
  • Stock #: PT0747
  • VIN: SAJXJ0EF2E8U09071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,859 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!! Look at this beauty that just arrived at our store from a local new car store. This gorgeous XF 3.0 AWD is a local, 1 Owner, No Accidents car thats been extremely well cared for by the previous owners and it shows inside and out.  If you're in the market for a stylish, luxury car that can make a statement without breaking the bank then make sure to check out this one. Absolutely stunning in this colour combination and you wont find another this well cared for.  It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery

2016 Audi SQ5 1 OWNE...
 185,963 KM
$23,888 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Titan CR...
 334,729 KM
$9,888 + tax & lic
2017 Porsche Macan 1...
 184,276 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bespoke Auto Gallery

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Call Dealer

416-749-XXXX

(click to show)

416-749-7979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory