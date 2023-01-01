$7,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2014 Kia Forte Koup
2dr Cpe Man SX
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,990
- Listing ID: 10520169
- Stock #: pdc008
- VIN: KNAFZ6A33E5254693
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,925 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 9.9%
Fully loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, push start/smart keyless entry, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, tinted. Runs super fast & smooth. Brand new tires, pads/rotors all around, wheel bearings, synthetic oil/filter ($1500 service) 2 key/fobs. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2015 Nissan Micra SV, auto/Backup Cam 160k $7500
Vehicle Features
