<p>FINANCE FROM 9.9%  & Get three year/36000km p/train warranty FREE  !!!    </p><p>Fully loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, push start/smart keyless entry, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, tinted. Runs super fast & smooth. Brand new tires, pads/rotors all around, wheel bearings, synthetic oil/filter ($1500 service) 2 key/fobs. CERTIFIED.     </p><p>Also avail. 2012 Infinity G37x Sport, 233k $7990   ///     2013 Dodge Dart Limited, 183k $6800       </p>

2014 Kia Forte Koup

170,925 KM

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

170,925KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAFZ6A33E5254695

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # pdc008
  • Mileage 170,925 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 9.9%  & Get three year/36000km p/train warranty FREE  !!!    

Fully loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, push start/smart keyless entry, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, tinted. Runs super fast & smooth. Brand new tires, pads/rotors all around, wheel bearings, synthetic oil/filter ($1500 service) 2 key/fobs. CERTIFIED.     

Also avail. 2012 Infinity G37x Sport, 233k $7990   ///     2013 Dodge Dart Limited, 183k $6800       

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

416-823-XXXX

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
