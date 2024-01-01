$10,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Optima
4dr Sdn Auto SX Turbo
2014 Kia Optima
4dr Sdn Auto SX Turbo
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,680 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 8.9%
LOW KM, NO ACCIDENTS !!!
UPGRADED 300HP, MUST SEE. Fully loaded, cold a/c, Infinity Sound, touch screen, Navi, Backup Cam, Pano-Roof, BSAssist, Cooled/heated/power seats, Axillary, USB, tinted, bike rack & lot's more. Runs great. RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2015 Kia Optima SX, 133k $11800
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
Email 1st Auto Group
1st Auto Group
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)