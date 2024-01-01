Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%     </p><p>LOW KM, NO ACCIDENTS !!!  </p><p>Fully loaded, cold a/c,  Infinity Sound, touch screen, Navi, Backup Cam, Pano-Roof, BSAssist,  Cooled/heated/power seats, Axillary, USB, tinted, bike rack  & lots more. Runs great, super fast. $1000 safety service included. RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED.    </p><p>Also avail. 2013 MB C300, 128k $10990    ///    2016 Audi A3 Komfort, 123k $12500   </p>

2014 Kia Optima

99,896 KM

Details Description Features

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Kia Optima

SX 2.0 TURBO Leather/Navi/Cam/Roof

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Optima

SX 2.0 TURBO Leather/Navi/Cam/Roof

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1730678883
  2. 1730678883
  3. 1730678883
  4. 1730678883
  5. 1730678882
  6. 1730678883
  7. 1730678882
  8. 1730678884
  9. 1730678882
  10. 1730678882
  11. 1730678884
  12. 1730678883
  13. 1730678884
  14. 1730678884
  15. 1730678881
  16. 1730678882
  17. 1730678883
  18. 1730678883
  19. 1730678883
  20. 1730678882
  21. 1730678882
  22. 1730678883
  23. 1730678883
  24. 1730678883
  25. 1730678884
  26. 1730678882
  27. 1730678884
  28. 1730678882
  29. 1730678883
  30. 1730678882
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
99,896KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAGR4A62E5465443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,896 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.49%     

LOW KM, NO ACCIDENTS !!!  

Fully loaded, cold a/c,  Infinity Sound, touch screen, Navi, Backup Cam, Pano-Roof, BSAssist,  Cooled/heated/power seats, Axillary, USB, tinted, bike rack  & lot's more. Runs great, super fast. $1000 safety service included. RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED.    

Also avail. 2013 MB C300, 128k $10990    ///    2016 Audi A3 Komfort, 123k $12500   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2014 Kia Optima SX 2.0 TURBO Leather/Navi/Cam/Roof for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 Kia Optima SX 2.0 TURBO Leather/Navi/Cam/Roof 99,896 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage 4dr HB CVT ES for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage 4dr HB CVT ES 187,123 KM $4,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Juke SV AWD for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Nissan Juke SV AWD 118,954 KM $10,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Optima