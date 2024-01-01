$10,500+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Optima
SX 2.0 TURBO Leather/Navi/Cam/Roof
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,896 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 6.49%
LOW KM, NO ACCIDENTS !!!
Fully loaded, cold a/c, Infinity Sound, touch screen, Navi, Backup Cam, Pano-Roof, BSAssist, Cooled/heated/power seats, Axillary, USB, tinted, bike rack & lot's more. Runs great, super fast. $1000 safety service included. RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2013 MB C300, 128k $10990 /// 2016 Audi A3 Komfort, 123k $12500
