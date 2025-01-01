$6,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Optima
SX TURBO
2014 Kia Optima
SX TURBO
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$6,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 201,412 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED-Fully loaded, Sport/paddle shift, cold a/c dual climate control,2.0L 240hp, Heated and cooled front seats, sunroof, driver's seat memory, and heated outboard rear seats, navigation, blind-spot detection, a rearview camera, and a premium Infinity audio system, Blind-Spot Alert, backup warning, Bluetooth, Satellite Sirius, Axillary, USB & MORE.
