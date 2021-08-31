Menu
2014 Kia Optima

204,000 KM

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
EX Luxury 1 OWNER , CERTIFIED ,CLEAN CARFAX

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

204,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8058892
  • VIN: KNAGN4A7XE5509667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 204,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER CARFAX VERIFIED NO ACCIDENTS VERY WELL MAINTAINED, DRIVES VAULT SOLID , COMPLETE CARFAX SERVICE HISTORY, IMMACULATE CONDITION, JUST TRADED IN ON A JAGUAR. HWY KMS ....BONUS TWO SETS OF WHEELS AND TIRES... VERY WELL EQUIPPED WITH LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, HEATED SEATS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, BACK UP CAMERA , BLUETOOTH , PANORAMIC SUNROOF AND MUCH MORE PUSH BUTTON START, TWO SETS OF KEYS, CARPET AND WEATHER TECH MATS .... WELL LOOKED AFTER $ 8,900 CERTIFIED PLUS HST AND LICENSE NO EXTRA FEES

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

