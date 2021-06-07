Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Kia Soul

93,365 KM

Details Description Features

$10,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Soul

2014 Kia Soul

! SX Luxury - Certified Accident Free

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Soul

! SX Luxury - Certified Accident Free

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

  1. 7215821
  2. 7215821
  3. 7215821
  4. 7215821
  5. 7215821
  6. 7215821
  7. 7215821
  8. 7215821
  9. 7215821
  10. 7215821
  11. 7215821
  12. 7215821
  13. 7215821
  14. 7215821
  15. 7215821
  16. 7215821
  17. 7215821
  18. 7215821
  19. 7215821
  20. 7215821
  21. 7215821
Contact Seller

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

93,365KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7215821
  • Stock #: ADS-19
  • VIN: KNDJX3A5XE7713207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,365 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner - Accident Free CarFax Verified  

 

SX Luxury Package includes panoramic sunroof, Xenon HID head lights, cooled/ventilated front seats, power drivers seat, heated rear seats, multimedia navigation, Infinity audio system, 18-inch alloy wheels, cooling glove box, heated steering wheel, leather seats, push button start, smart key. 

 

Certified to Ontario ministry safety standards - 160 point inspection Extended warranty available  

 

UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family - OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310 - Member of the UCDA

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Panoramic Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Entertainment Package
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
Tech Package
Driver Side Airbag
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From UR Ride

2007 Chevrolet Expre...
 195,500 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Soul Base
 109,983 KM
$6,998 + tax & lic
2011 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 112,760 KM
$13,998 + tax & lic

Email UR Ride

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

Call Dealer

647-792-XXXX

(click to show)

647-792-1225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory