2014 Mazda CX-5

197,000 KM

$10,988

+ tax & licensing
$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

Lang Motorcar

416-234-6868

2014 Mazda CX-5

2014 Mazda CX-5

GS 1 OWNER , CERTIFIED , NO ACCIDENTS

2014 Mazda CX-5

GS 1 OWNER , CERTIFIED , NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Lang Motorcar

11 Advance Rd, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 2S6

416-234-6868

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

197,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8058886
  VIN: jm3ke2cyxe0345588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER, CARFAX VERIFIED NO ACCIDENTS , POPULAR SUV
, SPORTY AND ECONOMICAL WELL MAINTAINED, BLACK ON BLACK CLOTH , POWER MOONROOF, BACK UP CAMERA HEATED SEATS , POWER DRIVERS SEAT, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH AND MUCH MORE $10990 CERTIFIED PLUS HST NO ADDITIONAL FEES

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Lang Motorcar

Lang Motorcar

11 Advance Rd, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 2S6

416-234-XXXX

416-234-6868

1-888-823-4572
