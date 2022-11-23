$11,987+ tax & licensing
$11,987
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport SkyActive Hatch Certified and Serviced
Location
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
137,599KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9434523
- Stock #: PFP-303
- VIN: JM1BM1K78E1151117
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 137,599 KM
Vehicle Description
SkyActive - Gas Saver
- Proximity Key
- Bluetooth
- Power Group
Certified and Serviced
All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8