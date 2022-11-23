Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

137,599 KM

Details Description Features

$11,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport SkyActive Hatch Certified and Serviced

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport SkyActive Hatch Certified and Serviced

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

  1. 9434523
  2. 9434523
  3. 9434523
  4. 9434523
  5. 9434523
  6. 9434523
  7. 9434523
  8. 9434523
  9. 9434523
  10. 9434523
  11. 9434523
  12. 9434523
  13. 9434523
  14. 9434523
Contact Seller

$11,987

+ taxes & licensing

137,599KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9434523
  • Stock #: PFP-303
  • VIN: JM1BM1K78E1151117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # PFP-303
  • Mileage 137,599 KM

Vehicle Description

SkyActive - Gas Saver 
- Proximity Key
- Bluetooth
- Power Group 

Certified and Serviced 

All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From UR Ride

2015 Nissan Rogue AW...
 172,103 KM
$13,987 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Juke SL ...
 167,930 KM
$9,987 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 159,210 KM
$12,987 + tax & lic

Email UR Ride

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

Call Dealer

647-792-XXXX

(click to show)

647-792-1225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory