1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC
Location
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
142,311KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10440138
- Stock #: pdc028
- VIN: wddgf8abxea952667
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,311 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 9.9%
Loaded, cold a/c, P-Moon, front & rear sensors, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, p/heated seats & more. Top mechanical cond. Drives like new. Just had tune up, brakes & Michelin Pilot Spot tires CERTIFIED
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
