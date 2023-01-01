Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

142,311 KM

Details Description Features

$14,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1695131746
  2. 1695131747
  3. 1695131747
  4. 1695131747
  5. 1695131747
  6. 1695131746
  7. 1695131747
  8. 1695131746
  9. 1695131746
  10. 1695131746
  11. 1695131747
  12. 1695131746
  13. 1695131747
  14. 1695131747
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
142,311KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10440138
  • Stock #: pdc028
  • VIN: wddgf8abxea952667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,311 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 9.9%  

Loaded, cold a/c, P-Moon, front & rear sensors, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, p/heated seats & more. Top mechanical cond. Drives like new. Just had tune up, brakes & Michelin Pilot Spot tires CERTIFIED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2015 Ford Escape 4WD...
 0 KM
$13,500 + tax & lic
2008 Volvo XC70 5dr ...
 220,525 KM
$6,990 + tax & lic
2008 Land Rover LR2 ...
 118,010 KM
$8,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory