LOW KM, NO ACCIDENTS !!!   Loaded, Lane departure, blind spot assist, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, P-Moon, heated/p/seats & more. Runs excellent. Comes with one key/fob. CERTIFIED.  REDUCED & FIRM.    

Also avail. 2013 MB C300 4Matic, 126k $11990    ///    2014 BMW 320i xDrive, 165k $10990

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

127,675 KM

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,675KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDGF8AB7EA949180

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,675 KM

FINANCE FROM 9.9%  

LOW KM, NO ACCIDENTS !!!   Loaded, Lane departure, blind spot assist, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, P-Moon, heated/p/seats & more. Runs excellent. Comes with one key/fob. CERTIFIED.  REDUCED & FIRM.    

Also avail. 2013 MB C300 4Matic, 126k $11990    ///    2014 BMW 320i xDrive, 165k $10990 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class