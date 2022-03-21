Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

33,179 KM

$37,987

$37,987 + tax & licensing
$37,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

45 AMG Super Clean - No Accidents

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

45 AMG Super Clean - No Accidents

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$37,987

+ taxes & licensing

33,179KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8680928
  Stock #: EN154937
  VIN: WDDSJ5CB4EN154937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Alacantra
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,179 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean - No Accidents - Mercedes Service History 

New Front Brakes - New Tires 

All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
CD Player
Memory Seats
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

