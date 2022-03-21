$37,987+ tax & licensing
$37,987
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
45 AMG Super Clean - No Accidents
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
33,179KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8680928
- Stock #: EN154937
- VIN: WDDSJ5CB4EN154937
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black Alacantra
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,179 KM
Vehicle Description
Super Clean - No Accidents - Mercedes Service History
New Front Brakes - New Tires
All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
CD Player
Memory Seats
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
