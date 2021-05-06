2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

+ taxes & licensing
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
WOW ! Look at this absolutely stunning Mercedes E350 Estate with the Rare 7 Passenger configuration that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a local 1 Owner vehicle thats been exceptionally well cared for. If you are in the market for a family mover and dont want a big bulky SUV or the unimaginable minivan then we have a classy solutions for you in this Estate (wagon). It comes loaded with navigation, 360 cameras, blind spot notification, 7 Passenger seating, heated 4 seats and much more. This one comes certified for your conveneince and included at our list price is a 3 month 5000km Drivershield Warranty from Lubrico. Call or Email today to book your appointment as these wagon's dont last.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
