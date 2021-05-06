Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

140,185 KM

Details Description Features

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

1 OWNER / 7 PASSENGER / LOCAL CAR / GORGEOUS COMBO

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

1 OWNER / 7 PASSENGER / LOCAL CAR / GORGEOUS COMBO

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

140,185KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7129207
  • Stock #: PT0428
  • VIN: WDDHH8JB0EA852124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 140,185 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW ! Look at this absolutely stunning Mercedes E350 Estate with the Rare 7 Passenger configuration that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a local 1 Owner vehicle thats been exceptionally well cared for. If you are in the market for a family mover and dont want a big bulky SUV or the unimaginable minivan then we have a classy solutions for you in this Estate (wagon).  It comes loaded with navigation, 360 cameras, blind spot notification, 7 Passenger seating, heated 4 seats and much more. This one comes certified for your conveneince and included at our list price is a 3 month 5000km Drivershield Warranty from Lubrico. Call or Email today to book your appointment as these wagon's dont last.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

NAVIGATION
7 PASSENGER
360 CAMERAS
AMG
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Air Suspension
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery

2006 Nissan X-Trail ...
 169,208 KM
$5,888 + tax & lic
2007 Volkswagen Toua...
 125,695 KM
$8,888 + tax & lic
2012 Acura TL ELITE ...
 177,165 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Call Dealer

416-749-XXXX

(click to show)

416-749-7979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory