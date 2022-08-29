Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

84,599 KM

Details Description Features

$32,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

World Fine Cars

416-203-7010

Contact Seller
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

| Accident Free! | Ontario Local

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

| Accident Free! | Ontario Local

Location

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-7010

  1. 9160066
  2. 9160066
  3. 9160066
  4. 9160066
  5. 9160066
  6. 9160066
  7. 9160066
  8. 9160066
  9. 9160066
  10. 9160066
  11. 9160066
  12. 9160066
  13. 9160066
  14. 9160066
  15. 9160066
  16. 9160066
  17. 9160066
  18. 9160066
  19. 9160066
  20. 9160066
  21. 9160066
  22. 9160066
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

84,599KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9160066
  • Stock #: 18431
  • VIN: WDDKK5KF9EF236156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 84,599 KM

Vehicle Description

An E-Class convertible with CLEAN and Ontario local history, our V6, 300 horsepower E350 comes optioned in metallic black over a brown leather interior, on 18” AMG wheels. Luxury features on this Sport Package-equipped Mercedes include Keyless Go, a Harman/Kardon sound system with Bluetooth connectivity, wood interior trim, heated/multi-contour front seats with Airscarf neck-level heating, a 360-view backup camera, and adjustable drive modes! 



World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From World Fine Cars

2019 Infiniti QX80 L...
 35,184 KM
$56,800 + tax & lic
2019 Cadillac XT5 | ...
 54,758 KM
$36,800 + tax & lic
2022 Mercedes GLE 45...
 5,000 KM
$103,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

Call Dealer

416-203-XXXX

(click to show)

416-203-7010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory