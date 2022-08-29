2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,800 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 5 9 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9160066

9160066 Stock #: 18431

18431 VIN: WDDKK5KF9EF236156

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 84,599 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.