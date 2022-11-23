Menu
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

171,655 KM

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

ES 4 Dr Auto Sedan

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

171,655KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9390064
  • Stock #: 100954
  • VIN: JA32U2FU0EU603774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,655 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES Sport 4 Dr Auto Sedan Alloy Wheels Heated Seats Bluetooth Sunroof Certified

                Check our Inventory http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

