2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

86,381 KM

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

4 Dr Auto Sedan ES Sports

4 Dr Auto Sedan ES Sports

Location

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

86,381KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9587401
  • Stock #: 100981
  • VIN: JA32U2FU0EU602107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,381 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES Sports 4 Dr Auto Sedan Alloy Wheels Sunroof Heated Seats Bluetooth Certified

                 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES Sports 4 Dr Auto Sedan Alloy Wheels Sunroof Heated Seats Bluetooth Certified

Check our Inventory http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

