2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Fully loaded, P-Moon, Climate control, Push start/keyless entry, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, h/seats & more. No accidents, nonsmoker, no pets. Runs excellent. Brand new tires & brakes all around. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2012 Buick Enclave CXL, AWD/Leather/Backup Cam, 193k $8800
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1